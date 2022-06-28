Local news will soon be delivered directly to Laurel households and businesses with the launch of the Laurel Independent, a monthly newspaper powered by former Laurel Leader editors and a group of citizens dedicated to bringing local community news back to Laurel.

Beginning in July, the 16-page newspaper will be mailed for free each month to all households and businesses in the city of Laurel. The Independent will offer coverage of the city’s government, the business community, education, local civic organizations, and arts and entertainment, along with profiles of members of the community. Future plans include expanding the circulation to include Laurel businesses and households outside the city limits.

The mission of the Independent is to build social capital through better-informed residents who are aware of, and plugged into, the community ― independently, without editorial control by any government or political faction, or reliance on absentee-owner media corporations.

The effort started with a task force of citizens called together by Mayor Craig Moe in 2021 to explore ways to create a newspaper that would provide local news and information to Laurel residents and businesses.

The group eventually connected with Streetcar Suburbs Publishing, an 18-year-old publisher of nonprofit newspapers in Hyattsville and College Park. The paper, as well as other Laurel news and updates, will be available to readers at StreetcarSuburbs.News and the Independent’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Newsstand copies of paper will be available free at local businesses, community centers and city buildings.