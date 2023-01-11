The City of Laurel’s Department of Economic & Community Development has received a $100,000 grant to improve community safety. The city is among 150 recipients in the last round of Community Safety Works Grants, which are administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

“The money will go towards various projects with the Laurel Police Department, the Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks and Recreation — all aimed at creating safe neighborhoods,” said Laurel ECD Director Robert Love, who added that the funds will be used on such projects as additional solar safety lights at crosswalks, improvements at the Farmer’s Market lot and safety upgrades at Gude Mansion.

The improvements” make Laurel more livable, which in turn, directly impacts our efforts to revitalize our business districts,” said Mayor Craig Moe “It’s a huge boost to our economic potential.”

For more information, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/csw.

