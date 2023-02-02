The 445th General Assembly session has begun in Annapolis, which runs from Jan. 11 through April 10, 2023. One of the Central Maryland Chamber’s pillars is advocacy- and our Legislative Affairs Committee, staff, and partners throughout the region track legislation to keep our members up to date on business bills that may impact you.

Digital edition This item appears in the February 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking below.

The Chamber testifies on behalf of both pro and anti-business legislation based on the feedback and needs of the businesses and nonprofits we work with. We are looking for more members to join our Legislative Affairs Committee, which meets twice a month during legislative session. If you would be interested in helping us support businesses in our region, please let our staff know.

In case you haven’t heard, the Central Maryland Chamber is going to Greece March 24- April 1, 2023. We have a great group traveling on this once in a lifetime, all-inclusive trip. We’ll be staying at a seaside resort where you can enjoy the beach, restaurants, and bars when you’re not experiencing tours of the beautiful and historic sites of Greece each day. Flights, hotels, tour guides, food, beverages, and transportation by bus and boat are included. Registration is winding down- but you still have a chance to join us! Contact Kristi at [email protected] for more information.

The CMC is excited to announce our 2023 Awards Gala! Join us on March 20 at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland as we take pride in recognizing our everyday heroes and CMC members who are making a difference in the lives of the citizens and businesses of our community.

A celebration of people who make our region special, this dinner honors educators, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions. We will also celebrate our accomplishments, highlight CMC’s upcoming plans for 2023, introduce the newest members of our Board of Directors, and proudly showcase our Annual Hall of Fame award winners.

This is a truly feel-good evening, and past recipients have told us how much they enjoyed the caliber of the event and the recognition from the region. But we can’t do it without you! This event is made possible through the support of our incredible sponsors. There are numerous opportunities for you and your organization to get involved at various levels and prices. Reach out to a member of our staff to line up your sponsorship or purchase tickets now!

And please save the date for the Central Maryland Classic Golf Tournament at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City. After a successful tournament in 2022, we’ll be back on June 20 with even more fun and surprises planned. We’ll begin taking registration and arranging foursomes soon so keep an eye out for more details.

Now is an incredible time to get involved in the Chamber! Make your New Year’s resolutions to grow your organization a reality with the networking, introductions, education, cost-savings, and support the CMC can provide you. For CMC members, check out our website or give us a call to hear all about what’s new for 2023. And if you’re not yet a part of the CMC, Director of Membership Adam Pohl is excited to meet with you to go over the opportunity. Contact him at [email protected] for more information.

And welcome to all the new members who joined us over the past 30 days! They are America Restorations LLC, BECO, Bello’s Cleaning, Berkshire Associates, Gordon Feinblatt LLC, Jimmy Johns Columbia, Next Step Partners, Risk Exchange Agency dba Renegade Insurance, and Soben North America. Please support these great businesses when you are able.