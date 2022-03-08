Leidos awards NASA AEGIS subcontract to Vision Technologies

Glen Burnie-based Vision Technologies, a national systems integrator, has been awarded a subcontract by prime contractor Leidos for the Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions (AEGIS) contract in support of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The AEGIS contract is designed to provide a seamless communications infrastructure that encompasses both wide-area and center local-area networks while supporting cybersecurity, collaboration tools, emergency and early warning systems, telephony, cabling and radio systems.

The agency-wide information technology and communications services contract has a total value of approximately $2.5 billion and takes effect May 1, extending through 2031 if all options and award terms are exercised.

“Vision is truly excited to have the opportunity to support NASA as a part of the Leidos team,” said Vision Technologies President Kevin Nolan. “We look forward to working with Leidos to deliver on our commitment to world-class service as we work together to provide IT infrastructure solutions that enable mission-critical operations in support of NASA’s mission.”