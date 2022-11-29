The 43,000-square-foot Life Time Annapolis athletic club features dedicated studios for yoga, Pilates and signature formats, luxury lap pool and kids programming. (Source: Life Time)

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers.

Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:

● Unlimited access to Life Time’s Signature Group Training Classes

● An indoor pool space that also includes a sauna, steam room and whirlpool

● Group fitness classes with dedicated studios for yoga, Pilates, cycle and a studio dedicated to Life Time’s signature formats like Barbell Strength and Warrior Sculpt

●A state-of-the-art workout floor with hundreds of pieces of equipment

● Kids programming with studio classes, art, music, Spanish immersion, homework help, etc.

●An express LifeCafe

● Luxury dressing rooms

Life Time also operates destinations in Maryland in Columbia, Gaithersburg and Rockville. The opening of Life Time Annapolis comes as the company celebrates more than 30 years in business. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

