Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland announced the expansion of its Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio, following a complete redesign of the space which added 150 new slot machines to the venue.

With its indoor-outdoor feel, the new patio has doubled in size and also features sports betting kiosks, bar-top games, a stage area for live performances, a high-end collection of cigars and liquor for purchase, additional comfortable lounge seating and more restrooms.

Beyond the expansion of the space, the venue will showcase brand-new TVs and LED screens, 300 total slot machines, and an improved exhaust and air ventilation system. The Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio continues to offer live action table games including Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps and Roulette, video poker and more.

