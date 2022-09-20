The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has earned the highest recognition across all major categories in the Best of Gaming 2022 Awards by readers of Casino Player Magazine. The destination won 31 awards, including Best Overall Gaming Resort.

Live! dominated the Maryland casino category, claiming 17 first place prizes, including Best Overall Gaming Resort, Best Hotel, Best Rooms, Best Casino, Best Players Club, Best Comps, Best Promotions, Best Table Games, Best High Limit Room, Best Poker Room, Best Poker Tournaments, Best Non-Smoking Casino, Best Reel Slots, Best Live Poker, Best Craps, Best Betting Options and Friendliest Sportsbook.

“Across our property, we strive to bring best-in-class offerings to our guests, whether they come for the gaming, entertainment, hotel, or dining,” said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group. “To earn 17 first place wins, in addition to 14 second- and third-place wins, is heartwarming, especially knowing that these wins are secured through votes placed by our guests. It tells us we’re doing something right and motivates us to continue elevating our property, so our guests continue to love their time here.”

