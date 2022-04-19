Local exec releases new book on Cybersecurity

Sunil Raina, president of TeamLogicIT, of Ellicott City and Linthicum, has released a new book on Cybersecurity and will direct all of the royalties to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital. The co-authored book, “CYBER STORM: How to Protect Your Business From a Breach and the Resulting Cyber Storm Of Fines, Lawsuits & Customer Loss,” is being launched on Amazon.com.

“This is a collaborative project I’ve been working on since the last year, along with other managed service providers and security experts across the U.S.,” said Raina. “Our publisher thinks it has the potential of hitting the best-sellers list due to the increasing importance of cybersecurity and its relevance to the troubled times we are living in now.”