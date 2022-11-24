Efforts to expand sales of Lytos, a locally distilled, patent-pending, gluten-free premium vodka with added electrolytes, into liquor stores and bars are underway in Washington D.C. and Delaware.

Lytos (pronounced ‘light-toes’) is manufactured in Columbia at the Lost Ark Distillery. After debuting in November 2020, it was originally sold throughout greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore, it is now sold at roughly 400 locations and is marketed as the first-ever vodka marketed and sold with added electrolytes.

Lytos is distilled from domestically sourced-farm fresh corn, making it gluten-free. It is then infused with salt, potassium, and phosphorus, the compounds of electrolytes found in sophisticated sports drinks ― but without the added sugars.

“The next goal is to look toward major spirit markets like New York, Florida, Arizona, and California.” said Founder Billy Fanshawe.

