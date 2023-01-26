The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approved the qualifications of three sports wagering facility applicants ― including one in Anne Arundel County ― and two mobile sports wagering applicants.

The following three businesses were found qualified for sports wagering facility licenses:

(Talaj / Depositphotos.com)

• Kathe P. Hospitality (Michael’s on the South River, in Riva, Anne Arundel County)

• Canton Gaming, LLC/Canton (The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Canton, Baltimore City)

• Canton Gaming, LLC/Towson (The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Towson, Baltimore County)

The following two businesses were found qualified for mobile sports wagering licenses:

• Crab Sports Maryland

• SBOpco, LLC (Super Book)

The businesses are expected to be considered for license awards during the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission’s next scheduled meeting on Feb. 15.

The MLGCC conducts background investigations to determine whether an applicant has demonstrated the honesty, integrity, good character and financial stability to be qualified for a sports wagering license. SWARC evaluates applicants’ suitability and determines whether awarding a license to an applicant is in the public interest.

An operator partner for Kathe P. Hospitality has not been identified; Canton Gaming, LLC has an agreement with Parx Interactive Maryland to serve as its operator partner for both the Canton and Towson locations. The MLGCC also approved the qualifications of SBOpco LLC as a sports wagering facility operator and an online sports wagering operator.

A timeline for controlled demonstrations and launches of the businesses has not yet been determined.

