ASPIRE: Loyola University Maryland’s Center for Continuing Education, kicks off the 16th year of Leadership Essentials, a six-month leadership development program for young professionals in the Baltimore area.

Offered in collaboration with Leadership Howard County, Leadership Essentials 2023 is a skills-based program that consists of three components: in-person and virtual sessions led by professional facilitators, one-on-one coaching sessions and a team-based community impact project to support a local nonprofit.

A cohort of approximately 25 individuals will be selected to participate through a competitive application process. Participants represent a cross section of the community from business, government, education, health care and nonprofit organizations. The program will run from December 2022 through June 2023.

The application deadline for participants, community impact projects, and coaches is Oct. 10. For more information, visit Loyola.edu/leadership-essentials or contact Katherine Keefe, the new program consultant for the program, at [email protected].