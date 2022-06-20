Loyola University Maryland students worked with Synchronoss Technologies, of Bridgewater N.J., to refine the sign-up process for Synchronoss Personal Cloud, the tech company’s app for storing, organizing and protecting digital content.

Students were tasked with examining the app’s onboarding interface as part of a project management course for undergraduates offered by Loyola’s Sellinger School of Business.

After reviewing the app’s functionality and aesthetics, and comparing it to the competition, the students presented their findings, which included opportunities for improvement, to Synchronoss Technologies’ senior management. The collaboration between academia and the business enterprise gave the students real-world work experience and provided Synchronoss with insights on their product through the lens of young, innovative thinkers.

“The idea behind the program was to learn from the students while they were learning what it’s like to work in a corporate environment,” said Brittany Beckert Rutledge, senior product marketing manager for the company in its Dublin, Ireland, office. “Personal Cloud is a product we are proud of, so naturally we were excited about putting it in the hands of 20 energetic and tech-savvy users to gain their perspective about enhancing the user experience.”