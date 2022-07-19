Loyola University Maryland’s six-month Leadership Essentials development program begins in December 2022 is for emerging leaders who have demonstrated abilities and want to enhance their personal commitment for development and growth.

The program consists of three main components: Leadership skill development, individual coaching and a community impact project.



Leadership Essentials is a smart investment for the participant to:

● Learn critical leadership skills to enhance career and personal development

● Understand unique abilities and opportunities for growth

● Connect with the Leadership Essentials community

● Take the lead on community projects that create innovative solutions for area nonprofit organizations

Leadership Essentials is a smart investment for an organization to:

● Support engaged, empowered employees

● Develop and challenge your organization’s talent

● Invest in community nonprofits



Key Dates:

Aug. 18: Information Breakfast:, 8:30 a.m.: a Zoom event. RSVP to attend at [email protected].



Sept. 15: LE Happy Hour Event: 5 p.m. Details TBA



For more information, visit www.loyola.edu/sellinger-business/academics/executive-education/leadership-essentials.