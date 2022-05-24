Loyola University Maryland’s chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma, a business honor society, inducted as an honorary member Steve Vintz (MBA ’90), chief financial officer of Columbia-based Tenable and member of the Board of Sponsors for Loyola’s Sellinger School of Business and Management.

As Tenable’s CFO, Vintz oversees finance, tax, treasury, information technology and legal worldwide. In 2015, Vintz led Tenable through its Series B funding round which was, at the time, the largest capital raise for a private cybersecurity company. He then led the company’s initial public offering in 2018, which was one of the largest raises for a U.S.-listed security company.

Previously, Vintz served as executive vice president and CFO of Vocus. During his tenure, he positioned the company for 40 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and rapid expansion.