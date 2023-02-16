Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business & Management was recognized nationally among 243 schools on The Princeton Review’s list of Best Business Schools 2023 for Sellinger’s on-campus MBA program.

“Sellinger offers a range of flexible MBA options, but we remain just as committed to our in-person classes, where students and faculty members get to learn and interact face-to-face,” said Mary Ann Scully, dean of the Sellinger School. “We’re gratified for our in-person program to be recognized nationally.”

The list accounts for institutional and student survey data, including career outcomes, admissions selectivity and academic rigor. The Review surveyed administrators in 2021 and 2022 at 243 schools offering on-campus MBA programs, as well as 20,300 students during the past three academic years enrolled in the programs.

The publication also recognized Loyola in its Green Colleges: 2023 Edition and Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition. Loyola has been included in 30 consecutive editions of the publication since the 1994 edition, which was published in August 1993.

