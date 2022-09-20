LuminUltra Ribbon Cutting. Source: LuminUltra

LuminUltra, the global concern in the field of applied molecular diagnostics, has opened its new, state-of-the-art U.S. headquarters, at BWI Tech Park, in North Linthicum, which comprises its technology development and distribution centers. The facility unites two previously separate locations for the divisions.

The new location includes more than 14,000 square feet of space for research, development and logistics activities, and is the main shipping hub for all North America. Leased from St. John Properties, the facility is well-positioned for access to key freight, road and air routes, as well as capitalizing on the Baltimore area’s biotech talent ecosystem.

Facility improvements include a state-of-the-art clean room and dry room for research involving freeze-dried products such as lyophilized beads, a cold room for work in areas such as protein purification, and significantly enhanced equipment design and engineering capabilities.

The company has invested in multiple operational enhancements during the past year. The distribution center has been custom designed to meet LuminUltra’s operational needs, resulting in immediate improvements in efficiency and productivity.

The company has been on an accelerated growth trajectory in recent years, which has included opening a new production center in Canada and the acquisition in 2020of Florida-based Source Molecular; in 2021, the company was selected by the Center for Disease Control to provide SARS-CoV-2 wastewater surveillance as part of the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System.

