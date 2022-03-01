Major League Quidditch to return to Howard County

Visit Howard County has announced, in partnership with Major League Quidditch (MLQ), that the 2022 MLQ Championship will be hosted for the second time in Howard County from Aug. 20-22. Howard County hosted the 2021 MLQ Championship, securing Visit Howard County the Maryland Office of Tourism’s Transactional Opportunities Award at the 40th Maryland Tourism & Travel Summit.

The season-ending event will feature the 12 best real-life quidditch teams from across the U.S. and Canada at Troy Park, in Elkridge. Official U.S. Quidditch merchandise will be for sale along with on-site food vendors.

Amanda Dallas, Major League Quidditch Commissioner, “Our 2021 Event was the most successful yet and MLQ is excited to continue to elevate the Event. Eric [Teisch, Sales & Membership Director] and the whole team at [Visit] Howard County was so great to work with, and we are thrilled to go back.”