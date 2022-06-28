Marley Station, the indoor mall located at the southern edge of Glen Burnie at the intersection of routes 2 and 100, has been sold again. The latest buyers are Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, both of Great Neck, New York, which lease and manages malls around the country.

The 775,000-square-foot mall has been up for sale and/or changed ownership multiple times in recent years. Namdar Realty Group already operates the center and it will continue in that role; Mason will handle the tenant leases.

“We are looking forward to the future of Marley Station Mall,” said Igal Nassim, the director of leasing at Mason. “We are currently exploring a number of leasing options for current vacancies, and we look forward to further bolstering the available offering at the mall through an aggressive leasing strategy.”

The previous owner of the mall was Scottsdale, Ariz.-based YAM Marley Station LLC.