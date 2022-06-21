Sunday, June 19, marked the annual Juneteenth holiday, when the country gathered to celebrate joy, empowerment, and healing in honor of this important day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. As restaurants continue to come back from the pandemic, Juneteenth offers an opportunity for Maryland residents to both support and revel in the success of locally Black-owned restaurants.

According to a report by the National Restaurant Association:

● 40 percent of restaurant businesses are owned by minorities, compared to 29 percent of businesses across the rest of the economy

● Minority-owned restaurant businesses have risen sharply over the past decade. The number of Hispanic-owned restaurant businesses soared 51 percent, while African-American-owned restaurants jumped 49 percent.

● According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual mean wage of foodservice managers in Maryland is $72,770, compared to the national mean wage of $57,820.

From restaurants, bakeries, and food trucks, check out a list of Black-owned Maryland restaurants you can support www.marylandrestaurants.com/black-owned-md-restaurants.html.