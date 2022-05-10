Leaders of Maryland companies selected for persevering through the pandemic will share insights on topics like minimizing business risk of their global operations or preparation for sudden operational changes, as part of Maryland Business Adapts, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 3.

The event takes place at the World Trade Center Baltimore, 401 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, and is hosted by the Center for Global Business at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. Prospective attendees can register via https://go.umd.edu/qjH.

Scheduled speakers are Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill, Maryland Smith Dean Prabhudev Konana and CGB Executive Director Rebecca Bellinger. The recognized companies, whose leaders will give presentations, are Amethyst Technologies, ClearMask, Coherent Technical Services and Orbis Technologies.

For more information, go to the Maryland Business Adapts homepage or email the CGB at [email protected].