Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $165,175,099 in revenue from slot machines and table games during December 2022. The total represents a decrease of $7,726,403 (-4.5%) compared to December 2021.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2022 totaled $69,686,506, a decrease of $1,411,802 (-2.0%) compared to December 2021.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in December 2022 were $50,658,410, a decrease of $1,078,475 (-2.1%) compared to December 2021. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Three of Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos are located within The Business Monthly’s coverage area: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill.

The gaming revenue totals for December 2022 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,855 slot machines, 179 table games)

$59,665,153 in December 2022, a decrease of $2,752,833 (-4.4%) from December 2021

Horseshoe Casino (1,466 slot machines, 130 table games)

$16,809,892 in December 2022, a decrease of $244,903 (-1.4%) from December 2021

MGM National Harbor (2,130 slot machines, 209 table games)

$69,371,972 in December 2022, a decrease of $5,141,369 (-6.9%) from December 2021

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/December-2022-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.

