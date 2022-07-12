Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $162,745,300 in gaming revenue during June 2022. The total represents an increase of $1,247,172 (0.8 percent) compared to June 2021.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in June 2022 totaled $68,358,147, an increase of $726,325 (1.1 percent) compared to June 2021. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in June 2022 were $49,668,760, an increase of $525,773 (1.1 percent) compared to June 2021.

Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games and include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City. The gaming revenue totals for June 2022 in the area casinos are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,760 slot machines, 184 table games)

$55,999,990 in June 2022, a decrease of $2,473,190 (-4.2 percent) from June 2021

MGM National Harbor (2,099 slot machines, 210 table games)

$68,410,674 in June 2022, an increase of $4,711,670 (7.4 percent) from June 2021

Horseshoe Casino (1,532 slot machines, 137 table games)

$17,051,846 in June 2022, an increase of $36,927 (0.2 percent) from June 2021

Details on each casino’s fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/JUNE-2022-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.