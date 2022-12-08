Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,371,464 in revenue from slot machines and table games during November 2022. The total represents an increase of $3,007,875 (1.9%) compared to November 2021.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in November 2022 totaled $67,711,424, an increase of $537,952 (0.8%) compared to November 2021. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in November 2022 were $49,255,436, an increase of $396,811 (0.8%) compared to November 2021.

Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos offer slot machines and table games. This in central Maryland include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, in Baltimore City.

The gaming revenue totals for November 2022 are as follows:



MGM National Harbor (2,124 slot machines, 209 table games)

$71,606,188 in November 2022, an increase of $3,748,104 (5.5%) from November 2021

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,860 slot machines, 179 table games)

$57,139,549 in November 2022, a decrease of $1,056,534 (-1.8%) from November 2021

Horseshoe Casino (1,471 slot machines, 130 table games)

$16,331,784 in November 2022, an increase of $654,959 (4.2%) from November 2021

Fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/November-2022-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.



