Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $169,351,953 in gaming revenue during August. The total represented an increase of $892,605 (0.5 percent) compared to August 2021. Casino gaming contributions to the state in August 2022 totaled $70,878,379, a decrease of $406,101 (-0.6 percent) compared to August 2021.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in August were $51,496,162, a decrease of $293,463 (-0.6 percent) compared to August 2021. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located; Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos offer slot machines and table games. In The Business Monthly’s market area, they include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. The gaming revenue totals for August 2022 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,754 slot machines, 180 table games)

$56,801,021 in August 2022, a decrease of $2,705,444 (-4.5 percent) from August 2021

MGM National Harbor (2,099 slot machines, 210 table games)

$71,810,461 in August 2022, an increase of $4,389,252 (6.5 percent) from August 2021

Horseshoe Casino (1,500 slot machines, 130 table games)

$17,238,876 in August 2022, a decrease of $762,253 (-4.2 percent) from August 2021

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/August-2022-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.

