Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $176,524,584 in revenue from slot machines and table games during March 2023. It is the fifth-best single-month total in the history of Maryland’s casino program and represents an increase of $5,958,747 (3.5%) compared to March 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in March 2023 totaled $74,549,152, an increase of $2,578,910 (3.6%) compared to March 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in March 2023 were $54,165,601, an increase of $1,836,410 (3.5%) compared to March 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Three of Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos operate in the Corridor and their totals are listed below. The other three are Ocean Downs Casino, Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville, Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Allegany County.

Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover (3,845 slot machines, 179 table games)

$64,417,103 in March 2023, an increase of $2,331,615 (3.8%) from March 2022

MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill (2,194 slot machines, 210 table games)

$72,627,054 in March 2023, an increase of $4,840,091 (7.1%) from March 2022

Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore City (1,448 slot machines, 122 table games)

$18,074,752 in March 2023, a decrease of $805,781 (-4.3%) from March 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/March-2023-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.

