For the second year in a row, Maryland’s six casinos began the fiscal year, which started July 1, with a record-setting performance, generating $181,503,226 in gaming revenue during July 2022. The total surpassed the previous single-month record that was set in July 2021 by $1,357,710 (0.8 percent).

Casino gaming contributions to the state in July 2022 totaled $76,074,424, a decrease of $1,263,979 (-1.6 percent) compared to July 2021. Although July 2022 marked a single-month revenue record, contributions to the state were lower compared to July 2021 because table game revenues grew while slot machine revenues declined slightly. Slot machines are taxed at a higher rate.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in July 2022 were $55,273,437, a decrease of $996,129 (-1.8 percent) compared to July 2021. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill.

Area gaming revenue totals for July 2022 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,106 slot machines, 210 table games)

$77,236,753 in July 2022, an increase of $4,936,773 (6.8 percent) from July 2021

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,854 slot machines, 180 table games)

$61,571,273 in July 2022, a decrease of $1,332,700 (-2.1 percent) from July 2021

Horseshoe Casino (1,518 slot machines, 131 table games)

$18,398,111 in July 2022, a decrease of $946,577 (-4.9 percent) from July 2021

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/JULY-2022-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.