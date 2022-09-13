The Maryland Chamber of Commerce announced the lineup of speakers for its 2022 Congressional Roundup, which will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C.

The event, presented by Emergent, offers business leaders a full day of powerhouse policy briefings from the Maryland Delegation and U.S. Chamber of Commerce leadership. Covering the Maryland business community’s most pressing issues and policies, the Maryland Chamber has confirmed 12 speakers for the event, including:

● Sen. Ben Cardin

● Sen. Chris Van Hollen

● House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer

● Rep. Andy Harris

● Rep. Kweisi Mfume

● Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger

● Rep. John Sarbanes

● Rep. David Trone

● Neil Bradley, executive vice president, chief policy officer; and head of strategic advocacy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

● Christopher Guith, senior vice president, Global Energy Institute at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

● Trey McKenzie, vice president, government affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

● Curtis Dubay, chief economist, economic policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

In addition to the briefings, Congressional Roundup offers attendees an evening networking reception at the exclusive UPS Townhouse. To learn more about this sold-out event, visit https://mdchamber.org/event/congressional-roundup-2022.

