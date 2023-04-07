Sep Vanmarcke, left, holds off Nickolas Zukowsky and Neilson Powless to win the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic. (Photo: Maryland Cycling Classic/KOM Sports Marketing)

The Maryland Cycling Classic, presented by UnitedHealthcare, America’s top cycling race and highest-ranked UCI event, will return to Baltimore on Sept. 3, 2023. Organizers have announced the first eight teams that will compete at the second annual event.

WorldTour teams Trek-Segafredo and EF Education EasyPost are set to return and will be joined by America’s top ProTour series team Human Powered Health and Novo Nordisk, as well as U.S. Pro Continental teams L39ION of Los Angeles and Hagens Berman Axeon along with international squads Toronto Hustle (CAN) and Team Medellin-EPM (COL) , the second highest-ranked Continental team in the world as of April 1. A total of 16 to 17 teams will compete with additional teams named in the coming months.

“I’m already looking forward to being back in Maryland. As an American, we don’t get many chances to race at the elite level in the U.S., and even though Maryland is quite far from home (in Colorado) for me, it’s as close to a home race as I’ll get,” said American Quinn Simmons of Team Trek-Segafredo, who won the King of the Mountains jersey at last year’s race. “It’s a great event for me and I return with high motivation. I’m not satisfied with the result from last year, so hopefully we’ll be back in the fight for the top step of the podium this year.”

The Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland, led by Terry Hasseltine, are the owners and producers of the event and have partnered with experienced, US-based cycling promoters Medalist Sports and KOM Sports to publicize and manage the event. Hasseltine said the weekend schedule of events and route details will be announced May 2.