As it plans for its 25th anniversary, the Maryland Film Festival has decided to postpone its 2023 event to provide time to recalibrate its business model amid major changes in the film industry. The organization’s board of directors has set a goal of mounting a 25th anniversary festival in spring 2024.

The board concluded that it was prudent to spend time and resources developing a new business model that will lead to long-term sustainability. The decision came as the festival organization has contended with dramatic changes in movie going brought on by the pandemic and other factors that have affected theaters across the country.

“The board of directors made the decision to postpone the 2023 festival as we chart a sustainable plan to continue bringing films, filmmakers and audiences together in Baltimore,” said Board Chair Scot Spencer. “We decided it was prudent to take a step back and spend the next several months crafting a new business model. Our goal is to ensure that the organization remains a vital community asset for years to come. And we are confident that we will mount a wonderful 25th Maryland Film Festival in 2024.”

The festival, which owns and operates the historic Parkway Theater in the Station North Arts & Entertainment District, attracts thousands of people to events that showcase filmmakers and generate significant economic activity in Baltimore.

