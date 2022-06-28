A $2 million investment is going towards the Maryland Global Gateway, an initiative that builds on the state’s Soft Landing Program.

The program helps match international prospects with local incubators throughout the state, while growing Maryland’s hub of international companies. The program provides temporary homes for foreign companies looking to expand to the U.S. at an affordable rate with access to state business resources. Currently, there are nearly 20 accelerators and incubators throughout the state that are participating in the program.

Maryland businesses are also eligible to participate, allowing them to “soft land” in partner incubators around the world. This first-in-the-nation program was announced last summer during the SelectUSA Investment Summit, where Maryland Commerce participated as a SelectUSA Tech program sponsor.

This recent investment will help fund payments for the first four dozen participating companies (with rent and registration costs), enhance marketing for the program, offer matchmaking meetings and one-on-one counseling with companies, and more.