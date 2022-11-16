The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched a new program to assist small businesses with retaining and creating jobs across the state. Funded with $1 million in Gov. Larry Hogan’s fiscal 2023 budget, the Business Telework Assistance Grant Program will provide grants of up to $25,000 to help businesses expand telework capabilities.

The grants will help applicants purchase the equipment necessary to develop and implement telework policies, including hardware, software and technical services.

Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria to be considered:

● Be in the process of developing a telework policy that conforms to the best practices established by the Office of Telework Assistance within the Department of Commerce;

● Be an existing business in good standing with the state of Maryland; and

● Have a physical location in Maryland.

Applications are now available and will be accepted through Jan. 6, 2023. For more information and to apply online, visit www.commerce.maryland.gov/fund/telework.

