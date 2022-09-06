Photo courtesy University of Maryland.

The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is relaunching its Online Master of Science in Business Analytics program. It will now offer increased flexibility for early-to mid-career working professionals from various backgrounds and is designed to fuel data-driven business decisions.

The program’s new iteration replaces required, synchronous class sessions with both asynchronous learning and periodic live touchpoints with the faculty. “Live sessions allow students to interact with faculty and gain further clarification on the content, plus asynchronous coursework will facilitate networking among cohort members,” said Professor of Practice and the Academic Director for the Master of Science in Business Analytics Programs Suresh Acharya.

Students will use essential tools like Python, R, SQL and Tableau as they build skills in the business application of predictive analytics, data management, statistical modeling and decision science. Course topics range from Predictive Analytics and Big Data/AI to a number of domain electives in Marketing, Finance and Supply Chain Analytics.

The 30-credit program will have fall and spring start dates, and can be completed in as little as 16 months. The first cohort begins in January 2023.