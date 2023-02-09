The Columbia Association Board of Directors has named Dennis Mattey interim president/CEO of the organization effective Monday, Feb. 13. Mattey currently serves as the vice president of community operations, a role in which he oversees CA’s open space maintenance, sustainability efforts, event logistics and real estate services.

Dennis Mattel (imiivo photo)

Mattey has been with CA for nearly 50 years in various roles. On this occasion, he will hold the title of interim president/CEO until a president/CEO is hired by CA’s Board.

“I am ready to step up in this capacity in the immediate term to continue the incredible work that’s been started,” Mattey said. “Particularly as we see a surge in community engagement and interest in CA, I recognize the importance of providing steady leadership to our team and our community in the months to come.”

At its Jan. 26 meeting, the CA Board voted to draft a request for proposals and hire an executive search firm to assist in the recruiting process. After a competitive bidding and selection phase, the Board will work with that firm to identify candidates for the open position.

The search and selection process for the last CA President/CEO took approximately eight months, but there is no definitive timeline for the current process. Mattey will not submit his name for consideration for the permanent position.

