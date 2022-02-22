Maxim Healthcare Group separates to form two companies

Maxim Healthcare Group, of Columbia, a national provider of home health care, staffing and workforce solutions, today announced it has separated its two business units into independently operated companies – Maxim Healthcare Services and Maxim Healthcare Staffing – and will retire the umbrella Maxim Healthcare Group brand.

The move allows each to build on existing growth, expand services and better serve its health care customers.

The change provides an enhanced infrastructure within each company to meet the country’s evolving health care needs. Bill Butz, longstanding Maxim executive, will serve as president of the staffing company Maxim Healthcare Staffing; while Jarrod DePriest, former senior vice president of operations, has been appointed president of Maxim Healthcare Services, a home health provider.

Maxim was founded more than 30 years ago in response to a national nursing shortage and continues to work diligently to solve staffing challenges for patients and customers. Throughout, its mission remained to deliver quality compassionate care in the home and fill critical staffing needs.