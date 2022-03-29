MCC cites Scully, Fry, Hogan, Manivannan

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce (MCC) will induct two of Maryland’s business leaders into the Maryland Business Hall of Fame at their annual event, Inspire MD, on May 12 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

In addition to these honors, the organization will present Gov. Larry Hogan with the 2022 Public Service Award and an up-and-coming Maryland executive with the Rising Star Award. The winners include:

Donald C. Fry, President & CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee

For nearly two decades, Fry has led the Committee and recently announced he will retire in June 2022. The group advocates on behalf of the Baltimore region on issues of economic growth, job creation, workforce development and transportation.

Mary Ann Scully, Former CEO, Howard Bank

A lifelong banker, co-founder and former chief executive officer of Howard Bank/Bancorp, Scully is a successful entrepreneur. Earlier this week, Mary Ann was named the next dean of the Rev. Joseph A. Sellinger, S.J., School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland.

Public Service Award winner

During his two terms, Gov. Larry Hogan has distinguished himself as an outstanding public servant working to advance Maryland’s economy and quality of life. The award cites his contributions to the business community, education, creating opportunity and enriching the quality of life for Marylanders.

Rising Star Award winner

Sriram Manivannan, vice president of product development, Vorbeck Materials, of Jessup,

Manivannan has demonstrated tremendous growth, leadership, management ability, an upward trajectory and embodies the future of Maryland business.