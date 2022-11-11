The Maryland Energy Administration has returned its Maryland Energy Infrastructure Program for fiscal 2023. The program is designed to promote economic vitality, job creation and emissions reductions by expanding natural gas infrastructure and converting inefficient equipment to clean burning natural gas.

MEIP is a competitive grant program that assists commercial customers to expand natural gas infrastructure, achieve cleaner air standards, provide job growth and training, and promote economic development. This program has a budget of $9.25 million.

MEA offers funding under two Areas of Interest:

AOI 1: Local Distribution Companies: $3.25 million available.

MEA will contribute up to 50 percent of total project costs, not to exceed $3 million. Applicants must contribute at least 50 percent of total project costs as matching funds or in-kind services.

AOI 2: Maryland Anchor Customers: $6 million available.

MEA will contribute up to 75 percent of total project costs, not to exceed $3 million. Applicants must contribute at least 25 percent of total project costs as matching funds or in-kind services.

The application deadline is Dec, 7 at 5 p.m. Questions? Contact Program Manager Emma Stoney at [email protected] or 410-382-1605.

