Maryland’s six casinos combined to set a single-month record by generating $212,922,022 in revenue from slot machines and table games during October 2022. The total represented an increase of $57,943,124 (37.4%) compared to October 2021 and beat the previous single-month record of $181.5 million set in July 2022 by $31.4 million (17.3%).

Casino gambling contributions to the state in October 2022 totaled $79,964,739, an increase of $11,040,704 (16%) compared to October 2021.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in October 2022 were $58,327,385, an increase of $8,287,389 (16.6%) compared to October 2021.

There of Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos are within The Business Monthly’s drawing area: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. Their gambling revenue totals for October 2022 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (1,958 slot machines, 208 table games)

$115,016,950 in October 2022, an increase of $59,134,902 (105.8%) from October 2021

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,861 slot machines, 179 table games)

$59,662,797 in October 2022, a decrease of $1,154,808 (-1.9% from October 2021

Horseshoe Casino (1,175 slot machines, 130 table games)

$17,436,983 in October 2022, an increase of $256,712 (1.5%) from October 2021

Details on each casino’s gambling revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available online at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/October-2022-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf

