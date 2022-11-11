Maryland’s eight sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $781,642 during October 2022 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for October 2022:

Handle (Amount wagered, including promotional wagers provided to players by sportsbooks): $39,663,586

Prizes (Winnings paid to players): $34,354,150

Hold (Handle less prizes paid): $5,309,436 (13.4%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play and other amounts): $5,210,947

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win): $781,642

The hold percentage for all wagers that were settled during October 2022 was 12.61%.

Since the statrt of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021, the hold percentage for all settled wagers is 11.55%, the cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund is $5,424,283 and the cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund is $885,195.

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December 2021 with the opening of five retail sportsbooks. Three other retail locations have opened in 2022, and additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future. Details on each facility’s statistics are available at mdgaming.com.

