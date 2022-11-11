Maryland businesses in the commercial and industrial sector, plus nonprofits, farms and other agricultural entities can apply for grants to pay for the implementation of energy efficiency improvement projects to their facilities.

The Maryland Energy Administration has launched its Commercial, Industrial & Agricultural Grant Program for fiscal 2023. New this year, data centers can apply.

The CI&A program budget in fiscal 2023 is anticipated to provide an estimated $2.4 million in funding, which will be available for energy efficiency projects in the following two areas of interest:

AOI 1: Commercial, Industrial and Nonprofit Sector

Businesses (registered corporations, LLPs, LLCs, GPs, etc.)

Manufacturers and industrial entities

Data centers

Nonprofit organizations

Private schools (Pre-K, K – 12)

Privately-owned colleges and universities

Other types of commercial buildings may be eligible, determined by MEA on a case-by-case basis.

AOI 2: Agricultural Sector

Farms and agricultural businesses

Other entities that fall within North American Industry Classification System Code 11.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until funding is fully awarded or until Feb. 15, 2023, at 5 p.m., whichever occurs first. Contact Program Manager Briggs Cunningham at 410-537-4070 or [email protected] with questions.