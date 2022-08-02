The Maryland Energy Administration has selected four awardees for its fiscal 2022 OPEN Energy Program. The four awards total $1.4 million in funding to help advance the state’s energy goals in innovative ways.

MEA launched the OPEN Energy Program to provide an opportunity to receive and award proposals for energy projects and initiatives outside of the agency’s suite of established technology and sector specific energy programs. OPEN allows MEA to advance the state’s energy policy goals and objectives by providing grants for these efforts.

The four awardees are:

Evergreen Heritage Center Foundation

The Evergreen Heritage Center is a 131-acre historic Appalachian farm. It plans to expand its use of green energy solutions across its campus to provide real world examples of alternative energy technology applied in rural settings.

Maryland Environmental Service

Maryland Environmental Service, of Millersville, assists with the preservation, improvement, and management of the quality of air, land, water and natural resources, and promotes the health and welfare of the citizens. The proposed project in partnership with Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties, supports the demonstration and use of a Stirling engine to generate electricity from landfill gas at the Mid Shore 1 Landfill, in Easton.

Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland The Regional Manufacturing Institute is a nonprofit stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes Maryland manufacturing. RMI has proposed a multi-year effort to expand its outreach and the provision of services to assist manufacturing companies adopt energy efficiency, renewable energy, green transportation and prepare to enter the offshore wind supply chain with numerous partners.

Energetics

The Energetic eFishing Vessel will be executed by the Energetics Team in partnership with Somerset County Economic Development, Somers Cove Marina, and the Naval Integrations Project Team. The company will perform a Market Assessment, Design, Demonstration, and Commercial Deployment and Manufacturing Plan for electrifying fishing vessels and other marine vessels in Somerset County.

To learn more about the programs and grants MEA offers, visit energy.maryland.gov.