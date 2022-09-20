The Maryland Energy Administration has announced that applications are now being accepted for the fiscal 2023 Low Income Solar Grant Program. Through the program, MEA will support the design and installation of solar energy systems for a limited number of low-income Maryland households that have received an energy audit and significant energy efficiency upgrades during MEA’s fiscal 2018-2023 Low-to-Moderate Income Energy Efficiency Grant Program.

In fiscal 2023, $1 million has been made available for the program. MEA anticipates issuing awards for up to 100 percent of the photovoltaic solar system design and installation costs, which may include limited funding for roof repair/replacement in the vicinity of the solar array, structural support of the roof (as needed) and mold remediation in areas needed to support the installation of the solar array and supporting equipment.

Applications will be accepted on a competitive basis until Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. Contact Program Manager Abigail Antonini at [email protected] or 410-537-4064 with any questions.

