The Maryland Energy Administration announces $1.5 million in awards to build new solar technology on low-income Marylanders’ primary residences. Funding for this project is made possible through MEA’s Low Income Solar Grant Program, which is funded by the Strategic Energy Investment Fund.

MEA will provide grant funding for the design and installation of solar energy systems for a limited number of homes that have received an energy audit and weatherization-type energy efficiency upgrades as part of MEA’s Low-to-Moderate Income Energy Efficiency Grant Program.

The Pilot Low Income Solar Grant Program will make available up to 100 percent of the cost for the design and installation of solar photovoltaic systems ranging in size from 1kW to 10 kW, with a cap of $25,000 per home.

The four organizations selected to receive Low Income Solar Grants are:

Arundel Community Development Services, a nonprofit corporation that ensures the efficient delivery of community development services to those most in need. ACDS’s total award amount is up to $433,333 which will serve at least 17 low income homes.

Building Change is a nonprofit in Prince George’s County. Its mission is to advance consumer empowerment through advocacy, thought leadership, education and developing technological solutions. Its total award is up to $433,333 which will serve at least 17 low income homes.

Civic Works operates education, community improvement and energy conservation programs. Civic Works total award amount is up to $433,333 which will serve at least 17 low income homes.

Green & Healthy Homes proposed to integrate MEA renewable energy funding with varied leverage funding sources to identify and install solar on at least eight low-income homes with a total award up to $200,000.

For more information on the Low Income Solar Grant program and other MEA programs, visit www.energy.maryland.gov.