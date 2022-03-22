MEA awards nearly $2M in clean fuel grants

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) has announced eight awards totaling $1.9 million in funding under the first round of the fiscal 2022 Clean Fuels Incentive Program (CFIP), including at a UPS hub in Laurel. Collectively, these awards have the potential to leverage more than $10 million in fleet investment.

The award recipients represent both large and small fleet operators that deploy a variety of alternative fuels, including electric, propane and natural gas, and operate in multiple vehicle segments across the state. Notable CFIP fiscal 2022 award recipients include:

UPS: $500,000 to purchase and deploy 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) Class 6 step-vans that will operate on last-mile delivery routes within an approximately 100-mile radius of a depot location in Laurel.

Highland Electric Fleets: $320,000 to purchase and deploy four electric school buses on behalf of Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS), the first phase of what is expected to be a 3-year pilot deployment by BCPS.

Swann Transportation: $80,000 to purchase and deploy 1 electric school bus in White Plains.

MEA has reopened the CFIP program for a second funding round with up to $2 million in funds available. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 20.