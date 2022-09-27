The Maryland Energy Administration has announced the fiscal 2023 Low-to-Moderate Income Energy Efficiency Grant Program. Available to nonprofit organizations and local governments on a competitive basis, the program provides cost-effective energy efficiency upgrades to homes and buildings that serve Maryland’s low-and-moderate-income residents.

This program also provides more efficient homes and buildings that will lower utility bills, while also promoting healthier indoor air environments.

The LMI program budget for fiscal 2023 is $16.5 million a substantial increase from previous years and will be allocated across Maryland. Applications should be submitted by Dec. 1. Questions regarding eligibility and/or application procedures should be directed to Dean Fisher, program manager, at [email protected].

