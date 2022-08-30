The Maryland Energy Administration announced the opening of the fiscal 2023 Solar Canopy and Dual Use Technology Grant Program. This program provides funding to businesses, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, state agencies, and local governments. For the first time, the program has been opened to farmers operating as sole proprietors.

With funds provided through the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, the program encourages development of solar canopies over parking lots and parking garages. For the first year, MEA will be piloting a new element of the program to incentivize installation of solar panels over bodies of water.

The program provides $500 per kW-dc of new solar canopy or floating solar, with a maximum award of $250,000 per project. In addition another first will be the offering of $200 per kW-dc to install new solar PV modules on an existing solar canopy structure, with a cap of $100,000 per project.

Those interested in applying for the program can contact David Comis at [email protected] or 410-537-4064. To learn more about the programs and grants MEA offers, visit energy.maryland.gov.