The Maryland Energy Administration has developed a new Maryland offshore wind website, www.offshorewindmaryland.org, in partnership with the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

The website will act as a centralized source of information and resources for individuals and businesses looking to learn more about offshore wind in Maryland, the economic opportunities, and how to get involved in the domestic supply chain.

“The need for this new Maryland offshore wind website can be directly attributed to the success of the offshore wind industry in Maryland,” said MEA Director Mary Beth Tung. “MEA is committed to supporting initiatives that will help establish a ready and capable supply chain in Maryland and MEA is pleased to work with the Network again on this effort.”

“Maryland is emerging as a manufacturing and logistics hub of the offshore wind industry that will create thousands of good-paying jobs and grow the state’s economy,” said Liz Burdock, CEO and Founder of the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

The MEA also announce four additional awards under the second round of the fiscal 2022 Clean Fuels Incentive Program, totaling $3.9 million in funding. Collectively, these awards have the potential to leverage nearly $12 million in fleet investment and displace over 655,000 gallons of petroleum annually.

The funding round received more than $6.3 million in grant funding requests, more than three times the program’s budget target.

The awarded projects all represent innovative deployments with large fleet operators across a variety of alternative fuels. The new awardees are:

● Blue Triton: $554,275 to purchase and deploy 25 propane autogas Class 7 delivery trucks in Lanham.

● Chaney Enterprises: $900,000 to purchase and deploy six electric concrete-mixer trucks at three locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County. The vehicles are expected to represent the first such deployment in the State and one of the first in the country.

● Ecology Services: $986,160 to purchase and deploy 20 compressed natural gas refuse trucks in Gaithersburg.

● Sysco: $1,500,000 to purchase and deploy 10 Class 8 electric tractors in Jessup. The vehicles will be Sysco’s first such deployment on the east coast and are expected to represent the first and largest Class 8 electric vehicle deployment in the state.