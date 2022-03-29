Merkle expands partnership with Snowflake

Columbia-based Merkle, dentsu’s technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has achieved Select Tier Partner status with data cloud company, Snowflake.

The achievement comes as Merkle expands its partnership to provide Snowflake clients complimentary access to DataSource, its foundational people-based data set spanning demographic, financial, real estate, lifestyle, automotive and select transactional categories.

“With regulatory changes, as well as continued momentum in the identity space, data and privacy are top priorities for marketers. As a data, technology and services partner of Snowflake over the past several years, we are thrilled to build on our ongoing relationship that will help our clients be more efficient and effective with their data,” said Matt Seeley, global marketing tech and data management lead at Merkle.

As a Select Tier Services Partner, Merkle will leverage Snowflake’s marketplace to continue enabling brands to seamlessly enhance and bolster their first-party data with accurate and predictable third-party data, resulting in hyper-personalized customer experiences.

In addition to the current services Merkle offers on the data platform, the relationship between Snowflake and Merkle now makes acquiring and testing third-party data more efficient and integrations seamless. Snowflake users can take the expanded third-party data into their environment, append to their first-party data, and evaluate the data’s efficacy and impact on their customer experience efforts.