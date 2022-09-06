Columbia-based Merkle, dentsu’s technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, has released of its latest white paper, “Embracing Ethical AI,” which addresses possible biases tied to the increased implementation of AI modeling in marketing strategies.

Merkle’s review of the topic comes at a crucial time for the industry, as 91 percent of companies are currently using or investing in AI to some degree.

Within this white paper, Merkle explores the trajectory of AI as a tool that has not historically been applied with an ethical lens, allowing implicit bias to creep in and colliding with new standards in consumerism and marketing. As Merkle asserts, ethical AI enables companies to create transparency and explainability in their marketing ― ensuring segmentation, actions, and outcomes align to ethical business practices and a vision for fairness and inclusion.

“Today’s consumers are more empowered than ever, and if they spot any hint of bias in your marketing, they’re quick to call you out,” said Shirli Zelcer, global head of data and analytics at Merkle. “With so many consumers watching and holding brands accountable, it’s crucial that companies understand the importance of ethical AI and how it can improve business overall. Understanding your consumers and targeting them effectively is key, but unchecked AI models will do more harm than good.”

To read the full white paper, go to www.merkle.com/thought-leadership/white-papers/embracing-ethical-ai?utm_source=PressRelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=%C2%A02022_Merkle_AMER_Ethical_AI_-_Third_Party_Hosted_Webinar.