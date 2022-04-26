Merkle unveils Experience & Commerce practice

Columbia-based Merkle, dentsu’s leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, has formally unveiled its global Experience & Commerce practice and named the leadership team spearheading the agency’s services.

The announcement completes a multi-year strategy and investment plan that brought together agencies from around the world – including including blue-infinity and eCommera, in Europe; Bluecom, in Asia; Davanti, in New Zealand; and DEG and LiveArea, in North America – to transform Merkle’s customer experience capabilities and offer brands a platform for global scale.

As part of this unveiling, Merkle has appointed Michael McLaren as global Experience & Commerce lead. The announcement comes after Pete Stein, who previously served in this role, was named president, Merkle Americas.

Merkle’s Experience & Commerce practice is a global team of more than 2,500 experts across CX, technology, commerce, digital messaging, loyalty and promotions, supported by 14,000 technologists, strategists, and analysts around the world.

“In a world where options are relatively similar in terms of convenience, brands must find new ways to connect with consumers seamlessly and frictionlessly, and to keep up with rapidly changing consumer expectations,” said Michael Komasinski, global CEO, Merkle. “With our standout technology expertise, scale, and enterprise integration, the team creates experiences that enable brands to demonstrate their value and develop long-term relationships with consumers.”