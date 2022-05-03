MIC Endless $ummer Pitch competition open until May 10

Does your business have a revolutionary way to change the marketplace? Is your business in the pre-revenue early stages? Is your residential or business address in Maryland?

The Maryland Innovation Center is looking for innovative and disruptive business ideas for its upcoming Endless $ummer Pitch and Mingle on June 7.

First Prize: $3,000

Second Prize: $2,000

Third Prize: $1,000

Audience Favorite: $1,000

Chosen pitchers will receive pitch coaching to help them prepare 4-minute presentations of their idea. Application deadline is May 10. For more information, visit www.mdinnovationcenter.com/endless-summer-pitch-application.